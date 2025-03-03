Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria’s Unity, Lagos Council Chair Tells Muslims

The Epe Local Government Council Chairman, Princess Surah Animashaun, has called on Muslims to use the opportunity of the ongoing Ramadan fast to offer serious prayers for Nigeria’s unity, peace, stability and economic recovery.

Princess Animashaun made this call at the weekend in a Ramadan message to the people of Epe LGA of Lagos State.

The Chairman urged citizens of the state and the local government council to use the period to pray for the state, local government council, and Nigeria in general.

“I wish to congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing another month of Ramadan and to wish them a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

“The holy month of Ramadan, for millions around the world, has always been an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayers, reading of the Qurãn, reflective meditation, and carrying out of charitable deeds.

“All these acts closely conformed to the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes namely, peace, kindness, love and respect for others,” the Chairman said

She said, “As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan fast avails the Ummah a golden opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and devotion through supplication and other acts of worship.”

She added, “We, therefore, must use this opportunity to pray fervently for our dear state, LGA and the nation as well as for those in authority as we collectively battle to combat the many socio-economic challenges facing our nation and humanity.”

Princess Animashaun however, said “Allãh is the only One we can run to, especially now that diplomacy and conferences are failing in resolving the various challenges facing the country.”

She called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts at reflating the economy by engaging youths “who were clearly in the majority” productively and ensuring that the various economic palliatives reach the intended sections of the population, particularly the aged and unemployed.

Princess Animashaun called on Muslims to use the opportunity of the holy month to ensure their spiritual rejuvenation and beseech Allãh to grant the country His grace and blessings.