The Abdulwahid Islamic Foundation in Lagos State on Monday urged Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan period to offer prayers to God for complete restoration of Nigeria.

The foundation made the call in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Mr Ishaq Alabi and Mr Razaq Aderibigbe, respectively,

“We enjoin all Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the 30-day Ramadan period to offer prayers to the Almighty God for complete restoration of the Nation.

“We encourage Muslims in the state to be considerate of the needy around them by sharing out of the abundance given to them by the Almighty Allah,” it said.

The Foundation said that its 2021 Ramadan lecture and special prayers for the nation would hold on April 24 and April 25.

The statement said that the lecture would include free medical services and distribution of food items to the poor with admonition to parents as one of the core trainers of future leaders.

It said: “We want parents to set out as role models and also come together as a community to uphold common interests by caring for the indigents in the neighbourhood.

“The annual Ramadan programme will be preceded by a free medical service on Saturday, April 24, at Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Secretariat, Agboyi Road, Alapere-Ketu, Lagos by 10a.m.

“The medical programme and other activities are supported by Drugfield Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr Dele Oshinowo, Executive Chairman of Agboyi Ketu LCDA and Succour Foundation.

“The Ramadan lecture, with the theme “Re-Positioning the Family for National Development: Raising Positive Kids Through Responsible Parenting”, will be delivered by Shaykh Abdur-Razaq Abdul Malik.”

It stated that this year’s event would be held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols and would feature discussions by other seasoned Islamic scholars. (NAN)

