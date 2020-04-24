Ramadan: Pray for end to COVID-19, MMPN urges Muslims

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) in Oyo State has advised Muslims all over the world to dedicate the period of the Ramadan to prayers to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MMPN Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ridwan Fasasi, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

According to Fasasi, the month of Ramadan is full of blessings and Muslims should use the opportunity to pray fervently and seek Allah’s forgiveness to halt the ravaging COVID-19.

He also urged Muslims, especially those wealthy, to remember the less privileged and others that the current situation had adversely affected bearing in mind that the Ramadan remained a month of helping the needy.

Fasasi also said while certain activities during Ramadan like Tarawih and Tafsir had been affected by restrictions, Muslims should actively perform others that could be done individually such as five daily prayers and recitation of Quran.

He further said that since the Ramadan month would have many spiritual activities, Muslims should regularly wash their hands with soap under running water as well as observe other precautionary measures to prevent contracting the virus.

The MMPN chairman enjoined Muslim philanthropists to take sponsorship of Islamic lectures as a top priority, especially in this period so that Muslims at home would benefit through traditional channels of radio, television and social media platforms.

He further admonished Islamic clerics to lay emphasis on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 as well as issues of patriotism, peaceful co-existence and love for one another. (NAN)