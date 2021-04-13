Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, a former Interim National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to intensify prayers for an end to insecurity.

Tumsah, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, also emphasised the need for Muslims to pray fervently for the end of COVID-19.

According to him, Muslims must be alert to the happenings around them and report any suspicious activities in their environments to security operatives.

He appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations to pray for good health and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London.

The APC chieftain also called on Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Tumsah further advised Muslims to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 during all religious activities.

He, however, called on wealthy Muslims to give more charity to the less privileged to enable them to perform their fasting with ease, adding that charity was an important part of Islam.

Tumsah noted that charity never decreases wealth rather it increases it, especially in the month of Ramadan. (NAN)

