Ramadan: Police distribute food items to deceased officers` wives in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police Command in Jigawa has distributed food items to 28 wives of deceased officers to support them during the Ramadan fasting.

This is contained in a statement by the command`s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu, on Wednesday in Dutse,

Shiisu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Effiom Ekot, distributed the package to the beneficiaries (both Muslims and Christians) on Tuesday.

“The exercise was coordinated by the Central Mosque Committee, Police Headquarters, Dutse.

“The gesture during this Holy month of Ramadan is to make the recipients smile and give them hope that the NPF, especially the Jigawa command is always there for them in spite of losing their loved ones,“he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 28 families of fallen police officers benefited from the distribution of the food items. (NAN)