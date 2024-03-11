Ramadan: Police caution residents on security

The Police Command in Kano State on Monday enjoined Muslims to be vigilant while observing daily religious activities of the Ramadan and beyond in different parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police Mr Usaini Gumel, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Monday.

Gumel said the command had put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free fasting period.

“The Command enjoins all and sundry to be vigilant and watchful while observing evening prayers (Tarawi), exegesis (Tafsir) and the midnight prayers (Tahajjud) in the state,” he said.

He also called on residents to report all suspicious persons, objects, movement of vehicles to the nearest Police formation for prompt security action.

The commissioner advised the Muslim faithful to ensure proper surveillance of their homes and premises while going to the Mosques.

“In this regard, the command urges the people of Kano State to cooperate with security agencies, be law-abiding, obey traffic regulations and other important rules to avoid a breach of peace. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko