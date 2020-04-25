Ramadan: PDP urges Nigerians to pray for solution to COVID-19

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the period of the Ramadan to pray fervently for solution to the challenges of life, especially the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The party made the call in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan called on Nigerians to pray for the nation as well as instill acts of self restraint, as commanded by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammad.

He said that the Holy month of Ramadan presented a divine opportunity to mankind and Nigerians in particular, to draw near to the Almighty Allah in supplication, to bring solution to the challenges of life, especially the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP reflects that the coming of Ramadan at this trying time is yet another divine signal of Allah’s love and mercy to deliver mankind from tribulations.

“Our party, therefore, urges all compatriots to set aside every primordial difference and unite as one people in sober reflection, prayers and support to one another in this quest to defeat the pandemic.’’

Ologbondiyan urged them to use the holy month to rekindle their spirit of brotherliness by redoubling their efforts in reaching out, supporting and caring for one another, particularly the vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“The PDP also calls on Nigerians to continue to observe all health safety directives of social distancing and personal hygiene in the overall effort to defeat the plague and restore normalcy in our country.

“The party prays for a peaceful and successful Ramadan, as well as divine solution to our challenges.’’ (NAN)