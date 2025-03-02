Ramadan: Pantami Commissions Newly Built Mosque at PRNigeria Centre, Abuja



As Muslims are about to commence the Ramadan fasting, the immediate-past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has underscored the multifaceted role of mosques as catalysts for national development, extending beyond their primary function as places of worship.

Speaking at the commissioning of a newly built mosque at PRNigeria Centre, Wuye, Abuja, Pantami—an Islamic scholar and cybersecurity professor—highlighted mosques’ historical significance as hubs for learning, character development, entrepreneurship, and strategic policy formulation.

The mosque was constructed by Mallam Yushau Shuaib, Chief Executive of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, and other media platforms. The inauguration ceremony was attended by community leaders, scholars, and well-wishers.

Pantami emphasized that mosques have historically been interdisciplinary centres fostering unity, moral character, and societal growth.

“Building a mosque is an act of endowment, yielding ongoing rewards that transcend one’s lifetime and location. Mosques are not just places of worship; they are also centres for learning, entrepreneurship, and community development,” he stated.

He further cited the global recognition of mosques as institutions of knowledge, referencing the University of Qarawiyyin in Morocco—established over 1,200 years ago as the world’s first university—and followed by Al-Azhar University in Egypt. Both institutions, he noted, evolved from mosques and have been acknowledged by UNESCO for their contributions to education and development.

Pantami also commended the meticulous preservation of the oldest Quran from the Ilorin Emirate, a remarkable cultural and religious artefact over 200 years old, which was expertly conserved and prominently displayed at the event by its custodian, Mallam Yushau Shuaib, Editor-in-Chief of IMPR titles.

In his remarks, Shuaib expressed gratitude to Pantami for gracing the occasion and acknowledged the former minister’s unwavering commitment to promoting knowledge and national development. He explained that the mosque was built within the PRNigeria Centre premises after road construction led to the demolition of a makeshift mosque within the community.

“After the demolition of the old mosque on our street for road construction, I found it necessary to provide an alternative within the PRNigeria premises for the residents of the community. We envision it as a space where individuals can grow spiritually and intellectually, contributing to the broader development of our society,” Shuaib said.

The event concluded with prayers for the continued progress of the nation and the community.

By PRNigeria