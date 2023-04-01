Ramadan: Over 50 Christians, Muslims jointly organize Interfaith breakfast

By Hassana Yakubu

Over 50 Christians and Muslims have jointly organized an Interfaith iftar break to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in Kaduna State.

The event which took place at Unguwar Rimi, Kaduna, was organized by Conflict Mitigation and Management Regional Council (CMMRC) and Community Peace Observers (CPO), in conjunction with the network of Peace Journalists (NPJ).

They are working to promote ethical values on peaceful conducts among the diverse ethnic and religious groups on the need to embrace Peace and by serving as Ambassadors of Unity in various localities on the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) Programme in the State.

Mr Samson Auta, the coordinator of the Community Peace Action Network (CPAN), of the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna, stated that the aim of coming together is to join “our Muslims brothers in Breaking Ramadan fast in Unguwar Rimi community in Kaduna North”.

The gathering was also to emphasize the importance of strengthening peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among the adherents of different faith groups and organizations in the State.

Top Islamic and Christian Scholars, women organizations, youth groups and traditional title holders and security personnel attended the event.

Auta said the Ramadan – Iftar provides a golden opportunity for self reflection, devotion to the maker of all mankind and serves as a means for both Christians and Muslims to interact, dialogue and exchange goodwill messages of Peace and unity in the country.

He stressed that this year’s Ramadan season has come amidst the high cost of food stuffs in the markets, general scarcity of naira notes and climatic warm conditions due to climate change-related phenomenon.

He expressed happiness over the just-concluded 2023 general elections in the State, which showed that people promoted peaceful conducts before, during and after the elections.

Auta further appealed to the teeming youth groups in Kaduna State and across the country to shun all forms of violence and embrace Peace as a sustaining factor for development.

Similarly, Mrs Catherine John, the Secretary of the group working on early warning and early response on the CIPP programme, said they came to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in breaking the Ramadan fast with the aim of strengthening Christians-Muslims relationship in Kaduna State.

John said they came in large number as Christians from other parts of Kaduna to strengthen inter-religious and inter-cultural tolerance and harmony.

She noted that both Muslims and Christians at this season are both observing Fasting, “Lent and Ramadan”, hence the need to join hands together towards praying for peace and stability in the country.

During the get-together, varieties of delicacies and drinks were distributed to all during the Iftar.

In his remark, Comrade Abubakar Suleiman, who is also one of the community peace Observers, residing in Unguwar Rimi, Kaduna, expressed delight and happiness over the large number of Christian brothers and sisters that came from far and near to join them in breaking the Ramadan fast as a family.

He called on both Muslims and Christians to always live in peace, irrespective of their tribe, religion, cultural and regional differences in the best interest of peace in Nigeria.

The group plans to celebrate the Easter celebration together through the exchange of visits and sharing of gifts to the less privilege ones.

Meanwhile, the leader of the network of Peace Journalists, Ibrahima Yakubu, who also attended the event, called on members of the different faith groups and organizations in the country to embrace peace and harmony for the peace and stability in the country. (NAN)