Ramadan: Osinbajo urges Muslims to uphold higher virtues of love, generosity, kindness

April 14, 2021



As the Ramadan fast progresses, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has called on Muslim faithful in Nigeria to rededicate themselves to higher virtues of kindness, love, and generosity towards each other, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Speaking to Correspondents on his out from the Council Chambers after the Federal Executive Council meeting which he presided over, Prof. Osinbajo said “I like to special greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan fast. This not merely a season of abstinence from food, drink, and worldly pleasures. It a time of rededication to the higher values and virtues of love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for regardless of faith or ethnicity.”

The added that “in particular for our nation, we must recommit ourselves now and in the future to the advancement of the unity, brotherhood, and peace in Nigeria.”

