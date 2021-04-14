Ramadan: Osinbajo preaches love, kindness, generosity

April 14, 2021



  Yemi Osinbajo has urged Muslim faithful in Nigeria to devote themselves to higher virtues of kindness, love and generosity towards one another as they .

The spoke with State House correspondents shortly after presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Muslims in Nigeria on Tuesday joined their counterparts around the world to begin the 30 days fasting.

“I must express my very sincere greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the fast already.

“This is not a time for abstinence from food, drink and other worldly pleasures; it is a time of rededication to the higher virtues — love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“And also for our , the time, I believe to recommit ourselves to unity, brotherhood, to peace and reconciliation in various ways so that our country will all of the objectives that we for ourselves.

“So, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a very period of Ramadan; Ramadan Kareem,” he said. (NAN)

