Ramadan: Orji Kalu harps on unity, charity

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fast 1444 A.H..

Kalu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja urged Muslims across the country to embrace the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

According to the former Governor of Abia, Nigerians regardless of religious differences must continually demonstrate love, togetherness, piety, peace and unity.

While enjoining Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for Nigeria, Kalu cautioned politicians against divisive utterances capable of jeopardising Nigeria’s democracy.

He further urged religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate peace and unity across the country.

“As we join our Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, I call on Nigerians regardless of religious differences to imbibe the spirit of love and harmony.

“The Muslim Ummah should use this sacred month of Ramadan to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

“We must reflect on our lives as individuals and as a nation in order to embrace the teachings of the Holy Qu’ran and exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad, (SAW).

“Let us use this season to support the less privileged in the society through charity,’’ Kalu urged.

The Senate Chief Whip wished the Muslim Ummah a fulfilling Ramadan fast. (NAN)