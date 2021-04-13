The Convener of the #HarassBuhariOutofLondon Movement Reno Omokri has announced a temporary suspension of the group’s protests so that President Muhammadu Buhari can observe his fast in peace.

According to a statement emailed to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday, Omokri said, “Due to the Ramadan fast which began today, April 13, 2021, we have decided to temporarily suspend #HarassBuhariOutofLondon to allow General Muhammadu Buhari observe his fast in peace.

He added, “We believe it is the humane thing to do, given our love for God and humanity.”



Omokri also urged Omoyele Sowore-led group to toe same line. “I also personally call on Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo group, who have periodically been holding a separate protest, which is not affiliated to ours, to consider granting this concession on humanitarian grounds.



The convener added, “We are closely monitoring both his residence and his doctors officers and if General Buhari makes an attempt to see his London doctors during this period, we will consider this a breach of our truce and resume the protests.

“However, as long as Buhari does not breach this, I believe we should respect the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, not because of Buhari, but because of our love for the Muslim ummah who are also victims of General Buhari’s misrule.”



