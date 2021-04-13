Ramadan: Omokri announces temporary suspension of #HarassBuhariOutofLondon protests

April 13, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Civil Society, Defence, Drug War, Featured, News, Project, Reports & Commentary 0



 

The Convener the #HarassBuhariOutofLondon Movement Reno Omokri has announced a temporary suspension the group’s so that Muhammadu Buhari can observe his fast in peace.

According to a statement emailed to Newsdiaryonline on , Omokri said, “Due to the Ramadan fast which began today, April 13, 2021, we decided to temporarily suspend #HarassBuhariOutofLondon to allow General Muhammadu Buhari observe his fast in peace. 

He added, “We believe is the humane thing to do, given our love for God and humanity.”


Omokri also urged Omoyele Sowore-led group to toe same line. “I also personally call on Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo group, who periodically been a separate protest, which is not affiliated to ours, to consider granting this concession on humanitarian grounds. 


The convener added, “We are closely monitoring both his residence and his doctors officers and if General Buhari makes an attempt to see his doctors during this period, we will consider this a breach our truce and resume the

“However, as long as Buhari does not breach this, I believe we should respect the Islamic holy month Ramadan, not of Buhari, but of our love for the Muslim ummah who are also victims of General Buhari’s misrule.”

Tags: , ,