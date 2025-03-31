Ramadan: Ododo’s Aide donates clothing to 150 women in Kogi

Mr Abdullahi Amkpita, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Grassroots Mobilisation to the Kogi Governor, has empowered 150 women with clothing materials and cash

By Stephen Adeleye

Mr Abdullahi Amkpita, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Grassroots Mobilisation to the Kogi Governor, has empowered 150 women with clothing materials and cash donations of N5,000 each.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Lokoja, Amkpita said the initiative was aimed at supporting women in the Andankolo community during the Ramadan season, and included a lecture on community policing.

He emphasised the importance of giving back t

o the women who have contributed significantly to the party and reaffirmed Gov. Ahmed Ododo’s administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing security in Kogi State.

“This empowerment is for our mothers who have giv

en so much to our party; so, at every opportunity we have, we should give back to them.

“That is why we have decided to put smiles on the faces of our women in this Ramadan season.

“We are empowering about 150 women today, and we will continue to do more,” Amkpita stated.

He added that the state government took security issues very seriously.

He also noted that the lecture on community policing would help ensure that the Vigilantes work in collaboration with the police, which would enhance security and reduce crime.

“The partnership will strengthen the security architecture of our area and enlighten our youth against social vices, as the law will catch up with them if they misbehave.

“The Vigilantes will not be acting on their own but will collaborate with the police, keeping crime at bay in society,” he said.

The lecture on Community Policing was delivered by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), D Division, Lokoja, CSP Ujah Francis, who represented the Area Commander, Lokoja, ACP Sikiru Suara.

The Area Commander stressed the importance of cooperation between the community and the police to ensure peace and security, stating, “Policing is everybody’s business.”

He explained that the Community Policing initiative, established in 2024, facilitated cooperation between the police and local vigilantes, who play a key role in law enforcement.

The Ward A Vigilante Commander, Ahmed Jiya, also emphasised the importance of complementing police work for a secure and peaceful society.

Beneficiaries of the empowerment, including Deborah Aremu and Hadiza Ahmed, lauded Amkpita for his initiative, calling it a “beacon of hope” for the Andankolo community.(NAN)