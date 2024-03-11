Ramadan: Ododo preaches love, sacrifice, forgiveness

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has enjoined Muslims in Nigeria to show empathy, love and forgiveness in this holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

In his Ramadan Message to the people of the state signed by the Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo described the month of Ramadan as a glorious time for all Muslims to reflect on the injunctions of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad by imbibing the spirit of love, sacrifice and forgiveness for one another.

“This month of Ramadan is a glorious opportunity to reflect on the injunctions of the almighty Allah and teachings of prophet Muhammad for us to show love, empathy and forgiveness for one another.

“I want to encourage all our Muslim brothers and sisters to show empathy by giving alms in support of the poor among us and for us to pray for all our leaders at the national and sub-national levels for their success in managing the affairs of our country”, Governor Ododo said.

While encouraging Muslims in the state to give alms in support of the poor, the Governor called for empathy and kindness towards the less privileged members of the society irrespective of religious inclinations, tribe and political affiliations.

Governor Ododo commended the people of the state for the support so far received by his administration and urged them to pray for the success of the country’s leadership in steering the affairs of the nation and the states.