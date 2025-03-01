Ramadan: Ododo calls for patience, sacrifice, compassion

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has called on Muslims to imbibe the virtues of patience, sacrifices and compassion towards the less privileged as they embark on this year’s Ramadan fasting.

In his message to the people of the state, the Governor described the month of Ramadan as a sacred time for reflection on the goodness of Allah, devotion to worship and self-discipline.

“Ramadan is a sacred time of reflection, devotion, and self-discipline. It reminds us of the virtues of patience, sacrifice, and generosity; values that strengthen our faith and foster a spirit of compassion for those in need,” he said.

He encourage the people of the state to love one another, embrace peace, mutual respect and understanding to enhance development of the state irrespective of differences in faith.

Governor Ododo called on the people to use the opportunity presented by the Ramadan fasting to strengthen bonds as a people and work together for the continued progress and unity of the state.

According to Governor Ododo:

“During this Holy Month, I encourage all citizens of Kogi State, regardless of faith, to embrace the spirit of love, peace, and mutual respect that Ramadan represents. Let us use this opportunity to strengthen our bonds as a people and work together for the continued progress and unity of our dear state.”

While encouraging the people of the state to show compassion to the less privileged, promote justice and foster harmony within communities, he urged Muslims to dedicate the Ramadan period to fervent prayers for the peace, security, and development of Kogi State and Nigeria.