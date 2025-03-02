Ramadan: Obi urges Muslim faithful to embody spirit of fasting

Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has called on Muslim faithful to embody the spirit of the fasting season to show brotherly love and devotion to God.

By Monday Ajogun

Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has called on Muslim faithful to embody the spirit of the fasting season to show brotherly love and devotion to God.

The former governor of Anambra made the call on Saturday in his 2025 Ramadan message to felicitate with faithful on his X handle.

According to him, as the Holy month of Ramadan begins, following the official sighting of the moon and the pronouncement by the Sultan, I would like to urge our Muslim brethren to embody the spirit of the season.

“Let’s continue to show brotherly love, fasting, and devotion to God.

“Let us use this solemn period to offer sincere prayers for our dear nation, that our leaders prioritize the people’s welfare, that unity and peace prevail.

“Let us also pray that insecurity and economic hardship are alleviated.

“In this sacred time, may we also embrace charity and almsgiving, especially to the sick and less privileged, as taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said.

Obi noted that the current economic challenges call for us to support one another, particularly during this holy month.

“As I continue my nationwide engagements, I wish everyone a blessed and fruitful Ramadan. May Allah accept our prayers and shower us with His blessings. Ramadan Mubarak”, Obi added. (NAN)