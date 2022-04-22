Ramadan: NSCDC intensifies surveillance around mosques in Zamfara

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara says it has intensified surveillance around mosques in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Athanasius Spark, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gusau.

He said the move was to ensure adequate security around places of worship during the last ten days of the Ramadan.

The commandant further said the intention was to ensure that muslim faithful observed their Tahajjud and Itikaf prayers peacefully.

Spark warned hoodlums to stay away from places of worship during the period.

He said NSCDC personnel were on ground to deal decisively with anybody found to be disturbing the peace of the state.

“Our men are monitoring places were prayers are held. This is to avert any form of security breach.

“The holy month of Ramadan is held in high esteem. Muslim faithful use this period for sober reflection and to make amends with God Almighty.

“So, we can not allow anyone to truncate the flow of prayers during this period with nefarious activities,” he said.

The commandant urged muslim faithful in the state to go about their lawful business without fear or favour. (NAN)

