Muslims in Jigawa have been advised to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace, development and economic prosperity of Nigeria.

Malam Shuaibu Karamba, the Coordinator of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse.

Karamba spoke on the need for Muslims to use the period for absolute worship, dedication and fervent prayer to Allah to guarantee security, peace, unity and progress in the country.

“As we embark on one of the pillars of Islam as commanded by Allah, which is Ramadan fasting, may the Almighty Allah give us mental and physical strength to reap the full benefits of the month, through acceptable acts of Ibadat,’’ Karamba said.

He called for strict observance of all COVID-19 protocols as provided by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) during the Ramadan period and beyond.

The coordinator also commended the Jigawa government for ensuring peace and security across the state. (NAN)

