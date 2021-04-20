Ramadan: NOA urges Jigawa residents to pray for peace, development

 Muslims in Jigawa have advised to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace, development and economic prosperity .

Malam Shuaibu Karamba, the Coordinator the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jigawa, the call statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse.

Karamba spoke need for Muslims to use the period for absolute worship, dedication and fervent prayer to Allah to security, peace, unity and progress in the .

“As we embark on one the pillars Islam as commanded by Allah, which is Ramadan , may the Almighty Allah us mental and strength to reap the full benefits of the month, through acts of Ibadat,’’ Karamba said.

He called for observance of all COVID-19 protocols as provided by National for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) during the Ramadan period and beyond.

The coordinator also commended the Jigawa government for ensuring peace and security across the state. (NAN)

