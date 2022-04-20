Ramadan: Niger PDP gubernatorial aspirant donates N4m to IDPs

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger, Alhaji Isah Kantigi, has donated N4 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in four local government areas of the state.

The LGAs are Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro and Rafi.

Kantigi disclosed this on Tuesday in Minna during a dialogue with the Zone “B” delegates of the party in the state.

He said that the donation to the IDPs was to cushion the effects on the people living outside their ancestral homes.

“It is not easy to live outside our ancestral homes and this is Ramadan period. As a good Muslim there is the need to remember these people and make them happy and that’s what I have just done.

“This is why I am donating N1 million to each of the IDPs camps in Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro and Rafi Local Government Areas to cushion the effects of living in the IDPs camps,“ he said.

The aspirant sympathised with the people of the state owing to banditry and insurgency that had displaced rural dwellers across the state.

“Niger State has been plagued with hardships as a result of the activities of bandits and Boko Haram against our people.

“The government cannot do everything, so there is the need for some of us to assist the government in reaching out to the affected people,” he said.

He said that he was passionate about his party hence the need to contest as a clarion call by the people.

“That was why I made it mandatory to purchase forms for the executives in the state during their elections, following the outcry of financial predicament,” he said.

Kantigi said that his mission for contesting the governorship seat was to uplift the living standards of the people.

He urged the electorate to vote for those who could move the state to the next level. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

