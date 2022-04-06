Ramadan: Niger guber aspirant, Malagi, donates relief materials to IDPs

A frontline gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State and Chairman/CEO, Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has donated Relief foodstuffs to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.



Alhaji Mohammad Idris Malagi, a philanthropist, has continued to exhibit honest and tireless commitment towards providing support to the Niger State Government and All Progressive Congress in the state .



While presenting the relief materials to the Government of Niger State for onward distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the State, the Kakaaki Nupe said: “the essence of the donation is to augment the effort of Niger State Government in alleviating the suffering of the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to the devastation caused by Bandits and other criminal elements in the State.”



“We are commitment as we have been in giving needed to support to internally Displaced Persons in the state. We have done this before and we will continue to do so “

The foodstuffs donated include: 150 Bags of Rice (50kg), 150 Bags of Maize, 150 Bags of Millets and 50 gallons of ground nut oil.



In his remarks, Director General, Niger State Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahin Inga commended Alhaji Mohammad Idris Malagi for supporting Niger State Government’s efforts at ameliorating the sufferings of the IDPs.



In the same vein, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi extended the same gesture to the entire APC party structure across the 25 Local Governments of Niger State by donating One Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty (1,750) bags of Rice (50kg) as a Ramadan gift. He also donated the sum of One Million Naira (#1,000,000.00) to the party to cover the cost of transporting the foodstuffs to the various Local Governments Areas.



The food items presented to the party were: 100 bags (50kg) for the State Executives, 30 bags (50kg) (10 bags x 3 Zones)to Zonal Executive, 250 bags (50kg) (10bags x 25LGAs) for the Local Government Party Executives and

L (5 bags x 274 Wards) 1,370 bags for the Ward Executives.



Represented by Barrister Bala Marika, the Coordinating Secretary, Malagi 2023 Gubernatorial Project, the Kakaaki Nupe urged all party faithful and other stakeholders to continue to pray for peace and prosperity of Niger state.

In his remark, Niger state APC chairman, Alhaji Zakari Jinkatoro commended the gubernatorial aspirant for the donations, saying that he would reap from his numerous contributions to the party in a not too distant future.



The chairman added that Malagi has continued to exhibit virtuous leadership qualities best of which is fulfillment of promises.

Recall that Alhaji Mohammad Idris Malagi donated relief materials to IDPs in 2020 during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It could also be recalled that on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, he donated 31 Sharon buses and Forty-Three Million Naira to the APC in Niger state.

