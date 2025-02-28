Ramadan: Niger governor seeks prayers for country, others

Gov. Mohammed-Umaru Bago of Niger has called for sustained prayers by the people for President Bola Tinubu, the country and the state government

By Mohammed Baba-Busu

The governor also sought Allah’s guidance in securing lives and property, while praying for the socio-economic prosperity of the nation.

Bago made the call in a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, as Muslims begin the 2025 Ramadan fast on Saturday.

According to him, the period is a special month of spiritual exercise, which brings blessings, favours, and forgiveness from Allah.

Bago urged the Muslim community in the state to use the period for spiritual rejuvenation and growth. He stressed the need for self-reflection and increased devotion.

He encouraged Muslims to allow their spiritual growth to influence all aspects of their lives beyond the Ramadan period. He also advised them to engage in righteous deeds.

The governor reiterated his approval of a food price reduction during Ramadan. He said this would ease the burden on the less privileged and support their fasting.

He reminded those handling the subsidised food sales to act justly, fairly, and with sincerity. He urged them to ensure that the initiative meets its intended purpose.

Bago also reaffirmed his commitment to improving the living conditions of the people. (NAN)