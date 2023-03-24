Ramadan: Nasarawa Speaker preaches love, peace

By Awayi Kuje

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on Nigerians to show love and care for the needy in the society in the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

Abdullahi also called for peaceful coexistence amongst the diverse citizens for stability and growth of the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

He appealed for support to the less previleged citizens to enable them observe the fasting with ease and have sense of belonging.

Abdullahi called on Muslims to pray fervently for leaders to succeed in their respective offices and to overcome the nation’s challenges.

The speaker also ongratulated Muslims for witnessing the new mouth of Ramadan and successfully ushering in the Ramadan fasting.

Abdullahi described the month as special and very significant among the Muslim communities, hence the need to appreciate God and identify with each other for witnessing the holy mouth.

Besides, the Nasarawa state number three citizen enjoined Muslims to use the holy month to pray fervently for leaders at all levels to succeed.

“And to pray for the state and the country at large to overcome its emerging challenges,” he said.

He wished the faithful successful 2023 Ramadan fasting with abundant blessings. (NAN)