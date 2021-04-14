A member of Nasarawa House of Assembly, Mr Abdulaziz Danladi, on Wednesday, distributed 500 bags of rice and other food items to his constituents.

Danladi (APC-Keffi East) said that the gesture was to assist the less-privileged, especially Muslims, to partake in the ongoing Ramadan fasting without hardship.

He assured the people of his constituency that he would continue to embark on programmes that would improve their lives.

“This gesture is aimed at improving the standard of living of my constituents, especially during the Ramadan fasting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items distributed included: 150 bags of 25kg rice, 200 bags of 50kg rice, 150 bags of 100 kg rice, eight bags of millet, 200 cartoons of noodles and cash.

“I want to assure the people of my constituency that I will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will affect their lives positively,” he said.

Danladi, who is the House Committee Chairman on Works, Housing and Transport, also solicited for the support of his constituents for him to continue to deliver quality representation at the assembly.

He also called on them to use the Ramadan period to pray for the unity, peace, progress and development of the state and the country at large.

Responding, Mr Mallam Dadi, an APC stakeholder in Keffi, commended the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly. (NAN)

