Ramadan: Namadi reduces working hours for Jigawa workers

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has approved the reduction of working hours for workers in the state by two hours for the duration of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, the state Head of the Service, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse.



Dagaceri said that workers were expected to report to work at 9a.m., and close at 3p.m., from Mondays to Thursday instead of the normal 5p.m.

“Furthermore, workers would report to work on Fridays by 9a.m., and close by 1p.m., as usual,” he said.



He said that the aim was to provide opportunities for workers to prepare for the break of fast and have time to observe spiritual activities in the Holy Month.

He expressed hope that the workers would use the Ramadan fast to pray for God’s guidance and blessings.



“It is also our hope that civil servants will use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the State and Nigeria at large,’’ he said.(NAN)

Aisha Ahmed