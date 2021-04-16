Prof. Ibrahim Abikani, President, Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), on Friday called on Muslim lawyers to continue to be pious and steadfast during the month of Ramadan and beyond.

The MULAN president made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

“My message to Muslim lawyers especially and Nigerian Muslims as a whole, is that the Ramadan is a period for sober reflections.

“It is a period when Muslims are supposed to be closer to God and be more empathetic about the plights of the less privileged,” he said.

Abikani noted that even those who were most privileged all over the world go through same conditions during this period just like the least of the less privileged of the world.

According to him, even if one is able to feed, at this time such person is compelled not to eat and so are in the same position as those who do not have the means.

“So, during this period, we remember those who are less privileged, we are closer to God; it is a moment to pray seriously for the nation and for ourselves.

“Our country is in a critical moment, and so, Nigerian Muslims and the Muslims lawyers especially, should use this period to pray for themselves and pray for Nigeria as a nation,”nhe said.

Abikani congratulated every Muslim for witnessing this year Ramadan despite the global pandemic.

“We appreciate Him, and it is a moment we continue to thank Him for sparing our lives and we pray that every Muslim have a successful fast and acceptance of fast as individuals and as a nation,” he said. (NAN)

