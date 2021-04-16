Ramadan: MULAN President charges Muslim lawyers on piety

 Prof. Ibrahim Abikani, President, Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), on Friday called on Muslim lawyers to continue to pious and steadfast during the month of Ramadan and beyond.

The MULAN president the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

“My message to Muslim lawyers especially and Nigerian Muslims as a whole, is the Ramadan is a period for sober reflections.

“It is a period when Muslims are supposed to closer to God and more empathetic about the plights of the privileged,” he said.

Abikani noted even those were most privileged all over the world go through same conditions during this period  just like the least of the privileged of the world.

According to him, even if one is able to feed, at this such person is compelled not to eat and so are in the same position as those do not have the .

“So, during this period, we remember those are privileged, we are closer to God; it is a moment to pray seriously for the nation and for ourselves.

“Our country is in a moment, and so, Nigerian Muslims and the Muslims lawyers especially, should this period to pray for themselves and pray for Nigeria as a nation,”nhe said.

Abikani congratulated every Muslim for witnessing this year Ramadan despite the global pandemic.

“We appreciate Him, and it is a moment we continue to thank Him for sparing our lives and we pray every Muslim  have a successful fast and acceptance of  fast as individuals and as a nation,” he said. (NAN)

