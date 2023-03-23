Ramadan Mubarak: AANI President congratulates Muslims, urges prayer for Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, CFR mni, has congratulated the Muslim brothers and sisters over this year’s Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the AANI’s National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, the National President also urged the Muslim faithful to pray for the nation throughout the Ramadan period and beyond.

He said,”Distinguished members of this exalted association. With the sighting of the of the moon of Ramadan and the announcement by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muslims in the country will from tomorrow, Thursday 23 March 2023, commence this year’s fasting.

“Therefore, the National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, CFR mni NPOM, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of this great association, heartily congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for seeing the beginning of this important month in the Islamic calendar.

“The President wish them rewarding spiritual undertaking, Allah’s forgiveness and blessings. He also enjoin all to take advantage of the opportunity to pray for the our great nation throughout the Ramadan period and beyond. We wish all Muslim faithfuls Ramadan Mubarak.”