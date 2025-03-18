Ramadan: Minister urges prayers for Tinubu, national devt.

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has urged Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for President Bola Tinubu and the development of the nation.

Audu made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2025 Ramadan lecture and special prayer for the nation, organised by the Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023.

The minister said Ramadan is a special period for forgiveness, tranquility and answered prayers.

He added that “in this holy month of Ramadan, I want to urge all of us to continue to put Mr President and his team in prayers.

“By the special grace of God, we are confident that Almighty Allah will answer our prayers.

“By God’s grace, Mr President will serve his two full terms in office and will serve Nigeria till 2031 Insha Allah.”

He explained that the Tinubu-led administration is on the path to making Nigeria a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, hence the need for support from all Nigerians.

Audu said “the president is a sincere leader who meant well for Nigeria and understands every nook and cranny of this great country.”

Mr Abiodun Yinusa, the Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture and Food Security, stressed the importance of prayers, especially during Ramadan to national peace and development.

Yinusa, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the ‘Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023’, reiterated Tinubu’s commitment to food security in the country.

According to him, the well-thought-out policies of the president are beginning to yield results with the drop in prices of grains and food items, assuring that government will continue to ensure food security.

Prof. Shehu Galadanci, the Murshid, Abuja National Mosque and Guest Lecturer at the event, stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for leaders to succeed.

Galadanci, who was represented by Sheik Kabir Mohammed, enjoined citizens to support government programmes, especially security agencies, toward finding lasting solution to challenges in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by politicians, traditional rulers, Islamic organisations and scholars. (NAN)