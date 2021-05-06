The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has distributed palliatives to Muslim women groups and associations to observe the last 10 days of the Ramadan fast and commemorate the Sallah celebration.

Tallen, while distributing the items on Thursday in Abuja, urged them to use the period of the month of Ramadan to pray for the restoration of peace and security in the country.

While decrying the increased cases of abduction and kidnapping of school children, she urged the women to engage in acts of charity to attract the mercy of God on the nation and its leaders.

“Our children cannot be kidnapped, and we sit back quietly. When we raise up at night and cry to God something will happen.

“I appeal to all of you to be in prayers and do some good act of charity. So many of you, as leaders, don’t need this palliative, but we are giving you as leaders to reach the vulnerable,” she said.

The President, Association of Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers, Hajiya Hauwa Adamu, expressed appreciation to the minister for the gesture, describing it as timely for the last ten days of Ramadan which attracts more reward.

Also, the National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danlandi Pasali, urged the women to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the country and the president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed include some bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, blankets, and different wrappers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

