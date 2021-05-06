Ramadan: Minister distributes food items, clothing to women groups.

May 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



The Minister Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, distributed palliatives Muslim women groups and associations observe the 10 days the Ramadan fast and commemorate the celebration.

Tallen, while distributing the items on Thursday in Abuja, urged them use the period the month Ramadan pray for the restoration of and security in the country.

While decrying the increased cases of abduction and kidnapping of school children, she urged the women engage in acts of charity attract the mercy of God on the nation and leaders.

“Our children cannot be kidnapped, and we back quietly. When we raise up at night and cry to God something will happen.

“I to all of you to be in prayers and do some good act of charity. So many of you, as leaders, don’t need this palliative, but we are giving you as leaders to reach the vulnerable,” she said.

The President, Association of Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers, Hajiya Hauwa Adamu, expressed appreciation to the minister for the gesture, describing it as timely for the ten days of Ramadan which attracts more reward.

Also, the National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Danlandi Pasali, urged the women to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the country and the president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the items distributed include some bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, blankets, and different wrappers. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,