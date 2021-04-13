Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has congratulated the Muslim faithful as they begin this year’s Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Media to the governor and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

“Gov. Bello Mohammed Matawalle heartily congratulates the Muslim Ummah in Zamfara in particular, and in Nigeria in general, over the commencement of the holy month which ushers in the Ramadan fast from today (Tuesday).

“The governor wishes all Muslims a successful Ibaadat and urges them to use the period to rededicate their prayers to Allah to continue to make life easier for all,’’ the statement read.

The governor also urged Muslims to imbibe the teachings of the holy month through Taqwa and giving sadaqah (gifts) to the needy and the less privileged.

He further urged people to use the Ramadan period to repent from all bad acts and other social vices by following the teachings of the noble Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He also asked Muslims to pray for an end to terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes bedevilling the country so that the government can continue to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

He appealed to traders in selling essential commodities to cut down prices throughout the blessed month, and beyond, so as to benefit from Allah’s rewards.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to upholding all the Islamic norms and values entrenched in the teachings of Islam.

He prayed for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast with ease and blessings. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

