No fewer than ten thousand households across the 21 Local Governments in Kebbi States have received philanthropic gesture of food items from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The distribution of assorted food Stuff was facilitated and channelled through Malami’s Non Governmental Organizations; Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative and Kadi Malami Foundation.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen in weekend.

According to the statement, the gesture was part of deliberate efforts and people-oriented activities marking the Holy month of Ramadan to mitigate hardship on the less privileged and allow the most vulnerable observe fast with ease.

He said Malami’s gesture was targeted at disabled, orphans, widows and less privileged members of the society.

The statement urged Muslim faithfuls to rededicate themselves to acts of ibadat and use the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

