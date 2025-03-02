Ramadan, Lent: AANI President Calls for National Unity, Transformation

As the holy months of Ramadan and Lent begin this year, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has called on Nigerians to use this sacred period for deep reflection, spiritual renewal, and to further the pursuit of peace, unity, and national transformation.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In his message to AANI members, Okafor emphasized the profound significance of these religious observances for both Muslim and Christian communities. He recognized the rare convergence of Ramadan and Lent, noting the opportunity it presents for individuals to engage in personal renewal through prayer, fasting, and charity.

“This rare convergence presents a unique opportunity for deep reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to the values of faith, compassion, and service to humanity,” said Okafor. “Let us use this period to pray fervently for the peace, unity, and development of our beloved nation, Nigeria.”

Okafor also called for a collective effort towards positive change, urging the Nigerian government to implement policies that will benefit the socio-economic well-being of all citizens. He reinforced AANI’s commitment to national transformation and highlighted the importance of faith and purposeful action in building a more just, secure, and prosperous society.

“I sincerely appreciate your support and dedication to the ideals of our association towards a better society,” Okafor concluded in his message, wishing all Nigerians a blessed Ramadan and Lent.

As the nation enters these sacred seasons, the call for unity and growth echoes through the words of its leaders, reinforcing the hope for a more united and prosperous future.