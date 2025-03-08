Ramadan Lecture: Faith, Politics Must Align for National Development – Information Minister

Photo: L-R: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Livestock Development, Malam Idi Mukhtar Maiha; and the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at the Annual Ramadan Lecture of FRCN, NTA and VON in Kaduna on Saturday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasized the crucial intersection of faith, politics, and power in shaping Nigeria’s collective destiny.

He made this assertion in Kaduna on Saturday at the Annual Ramadan Lecture organized by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

Speaking on the theme “Faith, Politics and Power: The Involvement of Ulamas in Politics and its Implications,” the Minister commended the organizers for sustaining the annual lecture, which he described as a vital platform for national discourse.

“I do not doubt that this lecture series will continue to catalyze positive change in our country.

“Nevertheless, during this holy month of Ramadan, where families come together in supplication, reflection, solidarity, and compassion for one another, the triple effects of today’s theme, viz., faith, politics and power, are intertwined with our yesterday, today and tomorrow, undoubtedly, a phenomenon we must continue to navigate.

“However, as we meander through the dynamics of faith, politics and power, we are also confronted with internal and external political dynamics that shape our perceptions of our national unity as a nation state,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged the esteemed presence of notable personalities, including the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani; the Minister of Livestock Development, Malam Idi Mukhtar Maiha; and the Royal Father of the occasion, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli. He also expressed his appreciation for the contributions of renowned Islamic scholars, Sheikh Morufu Onike Abdulazeez and Professor Ismaila Shehu, whose insights he described as invaluable to the discourse.

Reflecting on the significance of Ramadan, the Minister urged Nigerians to use the holy month as a period for introspection, unity, and renewed commitment to national development.

He highlighted the strides made under the administration of President Tinubu, particularly the signing into law of the ambitious N54 trillion national budget, which prioritizes security, education, infrastructure, health, and agriculture.

He also praised the President for the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development as a landmark policy decision, underscoring its potential impact on economic growth and national stability.

“As we navigate politics and power, and its effects on political decisions, it is important we make the right decisions,” he said.

The Minister concluded by calling on Nigerians to embrace the values of love, compassion, and resilience during Ramadan and beyond.

“May Allah bless our families, guide our steps, and grant us wisdom in all our endeavours. Ramadan Kareem,” he said.