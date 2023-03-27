Ramadan: Lagos Deputy Governor seeks prayers for leaders

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has called for continuous prayers for those in positions of authority in the country to enable them to succeed.

Hamzat made the appeal at the Annual Public Ramadan Lecture of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Council, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

He said with prayers the leaders would be able to introduce policies that would impart positively on the citizens.

He noted that nobody would aspire for position of authority with the intention to fail and hence the need for prayers to prevent them from derailing.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration would fulfill all the election promises it made to the citizens of the state by working harder.

“We will ensure that the citizenry get the dividends of democracy as the administration intends to focus more on education, infrastructure development, economy, among other issues.

“We will make sure that everybody gets dividends of democracy which include peace because without peace we cannot do anything,” he said.

Commenting on the level of moral decadence in the country, Hamzat tasked parents to take interest in the proper upbringing of their children and family units.

He said parents should be blamed for the increased level of vices witnessed in the nation, stressing that the family unit was the foundation of any society.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the National President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Dr Abdulrafiu Sanni, described the month of Ramadan as one for forgiveness which every Muslim should take advantage of to seek forgiveness for their sins from Allah.

He said that whosoever allowed the month to pass away without having his sins forgiven had lost everything in life.

Sanni urged the Muslim faithful to move closer to Allah in order to enjoy the rewards of the holy month.

The National Missioner of the Society, Sheik AbdurRahman Ahmad, in his lecture entitled “Towards the Ultimate Success: The Method, Map, Means and Compass” urged Muslims to be modest in their living.

He said: “Wealth comes with its own problems, rather than chasing after earthly and temporary things, people should always be mindful of the day of reckoning.”

The missioner advised that the people should chase after peace, joy and things that would enhance mental health, adding that the greatest source of joy is someone that had tasted faith in Allah and solely trust in God.

On his part, the occasion chairman, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (Rtd), urged parents not to abandon their duty of raising cultured children with high moral standards who would in turn become responsible leaders.

He also implored Muslims to always abide by rules and regulations of observing Ramadan as enshrined in the Holy Quran. (NAN)