Ramadan: Lagos APC greets Muslims, tasks politicians on magnanimity in victory

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, on Thursday congratulated Muslims in the state on the arrival of the 2023 Ramadan.

Ojelabi, in his congratulatory statement in Lagos, urged Muslim faithfuls to always display the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity which are the core values that Ramadan represents.

According to him, with the just-concluded general elections and subsequent arrival of Ramadan, politicians are expected to be magnanimous in victory.

“I call on politicians, particularly the newly-elected ones, to be magnanimous in victory as it is only Almighty Allah that grants power to whom He wishes.

“Also, those who lost should accept same with faith and resist any act that may cause disaffection and disunity within the Ummah,” Ojelabi said.

The chairman urged Islamic faithful to increase their acts of righteousness and seek forgiveness from Allah as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast.

Ojelabi enjoined them to be more prayerful, especially in the holy month, for national peace, stability, unity and progress.

He appealed to all Muslims in the country to extend their acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the month of Ramadan.

Ojelabi also admonished traders not to hoard food products or unduly hike the prices of consumer goods during the period of fasting.

He reminded Muslims that fasting is far more than just abstaining from food, drink, and sex, or all sorts of things, but from all forms of indecency, immodesty, outrageous act, horrific deeds, ill speeches, all demonic and lustful desires.

The chairman urged Nigerians to avoid backbiting, falsehood, hate-mongering, and guard their tongues and limbs from all sinful utterances.

“Fasting pushes us closer to Allaah and makes us to be cognizant of our actions, to be patient, and to be morally upright, thereby increasing our taqwa (God-consciousness) in totality,” he added.

Ojelabi appealed to the Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray to Allah to guide and guard Nigeria as the nation begins its transition into another administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Mohammed Abubakar, announced the commencement of Ramadan fasting on Thursday.

In a nationwide television broadcast on Wednesday night, the Sultan said Muslims in the country should commence fasting on Thursday, saying the crescent for the commencement of the Ramadan fasting had been sighted.

The Ramadan 2023 is expected to end on April 20. (NAN)