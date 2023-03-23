Ramadan: Kwara senators-elect charge Muslims to pray for Nigeria

By Akeem Abas

The Senators-Elect of Oyo North and Oyo South, Abdulfatai Buhari and Sharafadeen Alli have called on Muslims in the country to pray fervently for the country during Ramadan.

They made the call in their separate Ramadan messages made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Buhari is currently representing Oyo North in the Senate, Alli was a former Secretary to Oyo State Government.

NAN reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting , prayer and reflections.

Buhari, in a statement he personally signed, congratulated Muslims on the arrival of the Holy Month of Ramadan which is full of God’s favour and blessing.

The lawmaker admonished Muslims to pray for governments at all levels in the country, so that the new set of leaders can take the country to enviable height.

According to him, Ramadan is a unique month and period when all the living souls irrespective of religious beliefs will be closer to their Creator and shun all forms of evil deeds.

“Ramadan has brought mercy of Allah to the universe and so Muslims are enjoined to be closer to God by worshipping Him day and night.

“The should also commit certain period daily to pray for Nigeria especially under the leadership of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu that will be sworn-in on May 29.”

He called on the people to show love and affection to one another as Ramadan commences, so that it would further foster peace and unity during, and after the period.

“Please do not forget elected members of National Assembly, State Governors and Members of House of Assemblies in your prayers.

“These prayers will divinely guide them in their programmes, projects and policies aimed at making the country stronger, peaceful and developed,” he said.

Buhari prayed that Almighty Allah accept all the activities of Muslims during Ramadan as an act of Ibadah and reward them bountifully on earth as well as day of accountability.

Also, Alli in a statement he personally signed, urged Muslims in the country to pray for return of peace and prosperity to the country.

The senator-elect admonished Nigerians to use the month of Ramadan in seeking the face of Allah, return of peace to the country and improved economy.

He described Ramadan as “uncommon opportunity” for Muslim Ummah to seek for forgiveness from Allah.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the Muslim Ummah worldwide as we begin this year’s month of Ramadan.

“As Muslims, we must use this month to seek for forgiveness from God. We must also use the month to seek for return of peace to the country.

“As servants of Allah, we must not toy with the privilege of uncommon opportunity we derive from Allah in this holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

Alli urged Muslims worldwide to use the opportunity of Ramadan to pray for the newly elected leaders in the country.(NAN)