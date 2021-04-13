Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan fasting period to pray for peace and progress of Nigeria.

Bello gave the advice in statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

“A period like this which is globally revered should be utilised by Muslim faithful across the nation to pray for progress and peace.

“When Ramadan arrives, the gates of paradise are opened and the gates of hell are locked, while the devil and his demons are put in chains.

“Muslims should devote more time to prayer and acts of charity as they similarly strive to improve their self-discipline, motivated by hadith,” he said.

The governor said that it should be a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship.

According to him, as followers of Islam, we are expected to put more efforts into following the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

Bello prayed God to bestow on all Muslims the good health to engage faithfully and be a beneficiary of the blessings of the season.

He also prayed that all individuals’ and collective pleas should receive speedy answer from the Almighty. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

