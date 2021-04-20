The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has called on the general public and wealthy individuals, to support mentally retarded persons during the Ramadan period.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Saleh Jili, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano, on Tuesday, said the call was against the backdrop of the already harsh economic realities in the country, noting that there was the need for the government to be assisted.

“We are appealing to the general public, organisations and wealthy individuals, to donate food items and clothes to improve the well being of the inmates, especially during this Ramadan.

“We should not only depend on the government; people should show mercy and sympathy, to the inmates. When you donate, it is a way of giving out alms, you get rewards from Almighty God,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jili has disclosed that the agency had registered 1,000 mentally unstable persons in 13 rehabilitation centres across the state at Danbatta, Minjibir, Gaya, Wudil, Sumaila, Tudun Wada, Rano, Karaye, Shahuci, Dorayi, two in Bichi and Dawakin Kudu.

“The centres were designed to provide psychological support, clinical services, vocational and skills acquisition training, to the disabled.

“The disabled clients were exposed to shoe making and tailoring, to enable them learn trades and become self reliant,” he said.

Jili explained that the mentally retarded persons were evacuated from the streets by the agency, while others were referred to the centres by their families.

He further noted that the agency also ran a centre that catered to the needs of persons with disability, also evacuated from the streets and other strategic places in the state.

”The centres are like hospitals, it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with basic needs of life. When we observe that they are mentally stable, we discharge and re-integrate them into the society.” Jili said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

