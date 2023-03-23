Ramadan: Kano Hisbah deploys personnel to mosques

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Hisbah board has deployed personnel to mosques to ensure safety of lives and property during the Holy month of Ramadan.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawan on Thursday in Kano.

The Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina said:”Hisbah corps will visit mosques during Iftar, Tarawih, Tahajjud prayers to protect worshippers and their property from unpatriotic elements.

”Those who engage in societal vices during this sacred month will be dealt with.Some of the youths who eat in the public during fasting period will not be spared either,” he said.

Ibn-Sina called on the general public to assist orphans and the needy, in a bid to give succour to their suffering

He said that feeding others during the Holy Month was rewarding as Allah (SWT), ‘’opens the doors of paradise, as such, there was the need to multiply good deeds to gain Allah’s favour.’’

Ibn-Sina said that clothing, food items, grains, water and cash, could also be given to those in need.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Mohammed Abubakar III, in a broadcast on Wednesday night announced the start of fasting on Thursday.

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion and worship.

Muslims are expected to put more effort into following the teachings of Islam. (NAN)