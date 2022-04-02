Ramadan: Kano Emir urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria, assist the needy

By Zubairu Idris

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, has urged Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan fasting to pray for the country.

Ado-Bayero made the call on Friday in his address to the people of the state after the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, announced sighting the crescent in some parts of the country.



He urged Muslims to devote themselves in praying to the Almighty Allah to address the problems facing the country.



The Emir also urged Muslims to assist the needy, particularly the orphans, widows and the less privileged in the society.



He stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence without which, no development can be achieved.



Ado-Bayero congratulated Muslims for witnessing the Ramadan fasting of the year, 1443 AH.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar, when Muslims fast once in a year.



Fasting, one of the five pillars of Islam, is the abstinence from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn to sunset throughout the month.



Ramadan fasting is obligatory to adult Muslims who are in good health condition.

It is a period of spiritual discipline, where Muslims intensify performing acts of worship with intention of getting closer to the Almighty Allah.



Following the development, Muslims will start the fasting from Saturday, Ramadan 1,1443 AH., equivalent to April 2, 2022. (NAN)

