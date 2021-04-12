Ramadan: Kalu seeks prayers for country, leaders

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has the Muslim community to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for the country.

Kalu, in a message issued in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful the 2021 Ramadan.

According to him, the teachings of the Holy Qur’an as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW) must be embraced by the Muslim Ummah, for service to Allah and humanity.

The former governor of said that Ramadan should be a time of spiritual rebirth and dedication to the service of mankind.

He urged religious and spiritual leaders to use their platforms to advocate peaceful co-existence among , regardless of ethnic, religious and differences.

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the Muslim Ummah the strength and to sustain the spiritual exercise.

“I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the world to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is a special month in the Islamic calendar that should be embraced by the Muslim community and as such, the tenets of the holy Qur’an must be sustained in the month of Ramadan and beyond.

“The acts of forgiveness, piety, selflessness, alms giving, brotherhood and patriotism should be demonstrated in our daily endeavours.

“Let us use this period to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

“I wish all Muslim faithful a spiritual fulfilling and rewarding Ramadan”.

Kalu admonished to be peaceful, calm and steadfast, stressing that the multi-religious and multi-ethnic structure of Nigeria should be harnessed for as against polarisation. ()

