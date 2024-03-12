Ramadan: Kalu preaches forgiveness, patriotism

A former governor of Abia , Sen. Orrji Kalu, has urged Muslim faithful in the country to pray for leaders across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

Kalu, in a statement issued by his office office in Abakaliki on Thursday , urged Muslims to demonstrate the teachings of the Quran.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation urged Muslims to replicate the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed in their daily pursuits.

” Nigeria’s heterogenous nature should be explored for positive gains as I commend religious leaders for advocating peace and unity across the country,.

“I urge Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, tolerance, patriotism and selflessness,” he said.

Kalu prayed Allah to give Muslims the strength to observe the spiritual exercise,congratulating .them on the commencement of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

“It is a special season which should be celebrated with sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“We need to imbibe the teachings of the holy Qu’ran beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

“Nigerians, regardless of religious differences ,must unite for the progress and development of the country”, he said. (NAN)

By Chukwuemeka Opara