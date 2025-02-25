Ramadan: JNI seeks unity, integrity among clerics

As the Muslim community prepares for the holy month of Ramadan, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has emphasised the need for unity and integrity among the Islamiic scholars.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The President-General, JNI, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, made the appeal at the Annual Pre-Ramadan Meeting on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the meeting had as theme ‘Social Media and Islamic Scholarship: Causes of Conflict among Muslim Scholars’.

The Sultan said,. “We must unite as Muslims under one umbrella.

“We may have our differences, how we see things and how we understand things.”

He, however, urged that the Muslims must speak and work for islam, saying, “this is imperative in this part of world.

“We must not allow our differences and level of understanding of islam to divide us to the point that we insult one another, “Abubakar said.

According to him, nobody has monopoly of knowledge, adding, “whatever you think or you know, somebody knows better than you .”

The sultan said that by adhering to proper guidelines and ethics, the scholars can promote a positive and uplifting Ramadan experience for all.

Earlier in his address, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, the Secretary-General of JNI, highlighted the importance of responsible scholarship and the need for the scholars to adhere to proper guidelines and ethics.

Aliyu emphasised that Muslim scholars have a critical role to play in promoting unity and understanding within the Muslim community.

He, however, said, this can only be achieved if the scholars adhered to proper scholarly ethics, avoid personal opinions and sectarian propaganda.

Aliyu also urged the scholars to be responsible in their use of social media.

He said, “With the rise of social media, it has become easier for the scholars to share their teachings and connect with a wider audience.

$However, this has also led to the spread of misinformation and the promotion of divisive ideologies.”

Aloyu said thqt JNI had established guidelines for Tafsir sessions, which emphasised the need for the scholars to adhere to proper scholarly ethics and avoid sectarian propaganda.

He also called on the scholars to prioritise wisdom and humility in their teachings.

” This includes avoiding public disputes and instead focusing on promoting a positive and uplifting message.

“The importance of unity and integrity among the Muslim scholars cannot be overstated.

NAN reports that several first-class Emirs, Islamic scholars, and academics from across the country attended the meeting.(NAN)