The Jigawa government has approved the reduction of work hours for civil servants in the state during the period of Ramadan.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, Office of the State Head of the Civil Service, in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse, said that civil servants in the state would report to office at 9.00a.m. and close by 3.00p.m. from Monday to Thursday, instead of 4.00p.m.

Ibrahim said that the workers would report to work on Fridays by 9.00a.m. and close by 1.00p.m. instead of 3.00 p.m.

He enjoined civil servants to use the Ramadan to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for the state.

The spokesman also urged civil servants to use the fasting period to pray for the peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.

“The gesture is aimed at providing more opportunities to the civil servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe spiritual activities during the holy Month,” he said. (NAN)

