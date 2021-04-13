Ramadan: Jigawa Govt reduces work hours for workers

government has approved reduction of work hours civil servants state during the period of Ramadan.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, spokesman, Office of State Head of Civil , a statement Tuesday Dutse, said that civil servants the state would report to office at 9.00a.m. and close by 3.00p.m. Monday to Thursday, instead of 4.00p.m.

Ibrahim said that workers would report to work Fridays by 9.00a.m. and close by 1.00p.m. instead of 3.00 p.m.

He enjoined civil servants to use the Ramadan to God’s guidance and blessings the state.

The spokesman also urged civil servants to use the fasting period to the peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large.

“The gesture is aimed at providing more opportunities to the civil servants to prepare for their Ramadan break and also to have more time to observe spiritual activities during the holy Month,” he said. (NAN)

