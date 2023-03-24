Ramadan: JIBWIS urges FG to make Naira notes available

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Bauchi State on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to make Naira notes available amidst hardship of citizens in the country.

Alhaji Hassan Gwani, the Chairman, Tafsir Committee Kasuwan Shanu JIBWS Mosque, made the appeal at the opening ceremony of this year’s annual Ramadan tafsir.

He lamented that people are facing hardship over scarcity of thevNaira notes, adding that the scarcity affects people’s daily needs.

“The Ramadan is here again and the currency meant for daily purchase is not available thereby making the situation difficult for people to buy what they need.

“If the FG wants the policy to be received with open arms and successful, the new Naira notes should be made available for people to spend,” Gwani said.

He also urged Gov. Bala Mohammed to look into the plight of civil servants by paying their salaries as at when due as well as pay pensioners their entitlement.

He appreciated the JIBWIS national headquarters for posting Sheikh Saidu Jingir to preach in 2023 Ramadan.

In his remark, Sheik Jingir urged thevMuslims faithful to reflect on the significance of the Ramadan period to offer prayers for the nation’s peace, development and economic recovery.

“It is in the light of the holiness of the Ramadan period that we should continue offering prayers for guidance for our leaders,” Jingir admonished. (NAN)