Ramadan: Islamic scholar urges parents to enroll children in Quranic school early

An Islamic scholar, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakariyyah, has urged parents to enroll their children in Quranic school at early age in order to make their learning easier and faster.

Zakariyyah, who made the call on Sunday in Ilorin during a Quranic memorisation competition organised by Al-Iklas Schools, Adewole area, said the move would also make the children live responsible lifestyle.

He said that there is need to enroll children in Quranic school, at young age, “just the same age children begin Western education.’’

“I urge parents to take Quranic education very important, just like they are very serious with Western education

“Both knowledge will help children live good and responsible life because they will have fear of Almighty Allah in everything they do.

“Also, it will also help them to desist from bad behaviour and bad gang,” he said.

The scholar, who was also the external examiner during the competition, urged the teachers to allow the students compete with other students in other schools.

According to him, this will motivate them to learn faster and better.

“They should try and invite other students to participate in the annual Quranic memorisation competition to compare their knowledge and ability,’’ he said.

Zakkariya acknowledged the performance of the students and teachers, which he said was impressive.

Alhaji Tahjudeen Bolaji, Proprietor of Al-Ikhlas Schools, said that the competition was to examine the students on their Quranic knowledge and also encourage them to perform better.

He said that the school authorities have been able to convince some parents to enroll their children in Islamic school, the same way they did in Western education.

“In the past, people do not value memorisation of Quran, but nowadays, people are getting more interested, as they are getting to know about its value.

“We have participated in different Quranic competition since inception of the programme.

“We participated in a Quranic competition that was organised by the elite in 2018 at Oloje area, Ilorin, in which all the Islamic schools in Ilorin participated.

“In the competition, we took the first position, in the memorisation of both 10 ayat and 5 ayat categories.

“Also, we won the second and third position in the memorisation of 4 ayat of the Quran,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nursery and primary pupils from four years old and above participated in the Quranic memorisation competition.

There were five categories for pupils who memorised 16 Surah (chapters) of the Quran and those of 30 ayat (verses) of the Quran among others.

Some of the attributes used in selecting the winners include boldness, intonation, composure, voice and body reaction while reciting the Holy Quran. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

