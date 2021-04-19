Gusau Local Government of Zamfara on Monday distributed 4,956 bags of assorted grains to the 354 Polling Units in the 11 Wards of the council.

Distributing the items, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Council, Alhaji Sanusi Sarki said they were provided by Gov. Bello Matawalle to assist people at the grassroots.

According to Sarki, the gesture is to enable them perform Ramadan with ease and happiness.

“We received 4, 956 bags of food items as follows: 2,124 bags of rice, 708 bags of millet, 1,416 bags of maize, 354 bags of beans and 354 bags of sugar.

“Each of the 354 polling units across the 11 wards received 14 bags of assorted grains, including six bags of rice, four bags of maize, one bag of sugar, one bag of beans and two bags of millet,’’ Sarki said.

He explained that the council had set up the committees at the wards and polling units to distribute the items as directed by the governor.

The chairman charged the committee to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution of the items.

Sarki commended the governor for providing the items to reduce hardship being faced by the people and assured that they would reach the targeted beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had so far provided 450 trucks of food items for distribution as Ramadan welfare package across the state. (NAN)

