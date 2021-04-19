Ramadan: Gusau LG distributes 4, 956 bags of assorted grains

 Gusau Local Government of Zamfara on Monday distributed      4,956 of assorted grains to the 354 Polling Units in the 11 Wards of the council.

Distributing the , , Caretaker Committee of the Council, Alhaji Sanusi Sarki said they were provided by Gov. Bello Matawalle to assist the grassroots.

According to Sarki, the gesture to enable them perform Ramadan with ease and happiness.

“We received 4, 956 of food as follows: 2,124 of rice, 708 of millet, 1,416 of maize, 354 bags of  beans and 354 bags of sugar.

“Each of the 354 polling units across the 11 wards received 14 bags of assorted grains, including six bags of rice, four bags of maize, one bag of sugar, one bag of beans and two bags of millet,’’ Sarki said.

He explained that the council had up the committees the wards and polling units to distribute the as directed governor.

The charged the committee to ensure justice and fairness in the distribution of the items.

Sarki commended the governor for providing the items to reduce hardship being faced and assured that they would reach the targeted beneficiaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had so far provided 450 trucks of food items for distribution as Ramadan welfare package across the state. (NAN)

