Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has urged Muslim faithful to increase their acts of kindness and generosity to the poor in the Holy month of Ramadan.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Tuesday in Osogbo, quotes Oyetola as describing the month of Ramadan as a period of spiritual uplift and complete devotion to Allah.

The governor encouraged Muslims to take advantage of the Holy month to strengthen their commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.

“I congratulate Muslim faithful in Osun and around the globe for witnessing yet another blessed month of Ramadan. We thank Allah who has made this possible.

” We must endeavour to increase our acts of kindness and generosity by showing love and extending hands of support to the poor and the needy, as it was the usual practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“As we all know, Ramadan is a period of spiritual uplift and complete devotion to Almighty Allah.

“We must therefore, take advantage of this Holy month to strengthen our commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.

“I pray to Allah to accept all our acts of worship in this blessed month and reward us all abundantly,” the governor said.

Oyetola also urged Muslims in the state and Nigerians in general to seize the opportunity of the Holy month to intensify prayers for the continued peace, progress and development of Osun in particular and Nigeria in general.

The governor, who reminded the people that Coronavirus was still around, appealed to them to continue to observe safety protocols at places of worship and ensure they use their nose masks.(NAN)

