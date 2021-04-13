Ramadan: Gov. Oyetola urges Muslim faithful to show kindness, generosity to the poor

April 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



 Gov. Gboyega of Osun has urged Muslim faithful to increase their acts of kindness and generosity to the poor in the Holy of Ramadan.

A statement by his , Ismail Omipidan on Tuesday in Osogbo, quotes as describing the of Ramadan as a period of spiritual uplift and complete devotion to Allah.

The governor encouraged Muslims to take advantage of the Holy to strengthen their commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.

congratulate Muslim faithful in Osun and around the globe for witnessing yet another blessed month of Ramadan. We thank Allah who has made this possible.

” We must endeavour to increase our acts of kindness and generosity by showing love and extending hands of support to the poor and the needy, as it was the usual practice of Prophet (SAW).

“As we all know, Ramadan a period of spiritual uplift and complete devotion to Almighty Allah.
“We must therefore, take advantage of this Holy month to strengthen our commitment to the service of Allah and humanity.

pray to Allah to accept all our acts of worship in this blessed month and reward us all abundantly,” the governor said.

also urged Muslims in the state and Nigerians in to seize the opportunity of the Holy month to intensify prayers for the continued peace, progress and development of Osun in particular and Nigeria in .

The governor, who reminded the people that Coronavirus was still around, appealed to them to continue to observe safety protocols at places of worship and ensure they use their nose masks.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,