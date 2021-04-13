Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has charged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for God’s intervention in the myriad of challenges currently facing Nigeria.

The governor congratulated Muslims on the beginning of Ramadan fast, describing it as a period for sober reflection.

In a Ramadan message signed by Mr Christian Ita, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Calabar, Ayade called for peaceful coexistence of Nigerians devoid of ethno-religious wrangling.

He said that God has a reason for bringing together people of diverse culture and religion to form a country.

“The month of Ramadan is sacred and holy. It is also a month of sober reflection and introspection.

“I, therefore, call on the Muslim Ummah to use this holy month to seek God’s intervention in the myriad of challenges facing our country.

“God did not make a mistake bringing people of diverse culture and religion to form a country.

He has a reason for it,” he said.

He thanked the Muslim community in the state for its unflinching support to his administration, stating that he was looking forward to breaking fast with them someday.

“I am looking forward to a day when I will sit down and break the fast with the Muslim community leaders who have contributed immensely to the social, political and economic development of our dear state.

“Cross River is an example of a state where there is co-habitation among diverse people, religion, ethnicity and tribes.

“There are over 20 Muslims holding important political positions in our government.

“This goes to show that in Cross River competence is placed above primordial, ethnic and religious sentiments,” the governor added.

He wished the Muslim community a successful Ramadan, praying that the holy month “brings peace and development to Nigeria, starting from Cross River”. (NAN)

