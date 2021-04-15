Ramadan: FRSC urges motorists on safe driving while returning home to break fasting

 The  Federal (FRSC) has warned motorists who are Muslims to always drive with caution while returning home to break their Ramadan fasting order to minimise crashes the highways.

Taofiq Iyanda, the FRSC Sagamu Unit Commander Ogun, gave the warning an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday, Sagamu.

Iyanda said that the warning had necessary during the Ramadan so as to mishaps the roads .

is only the living that can serve God by fasting and rendering prayers to ,’’ he said.

The unit commander enjoined motorists who are Muslims to endeavour to rest after taking their early morning food so that they would dose off while driving.

“The FRSC wants to  urge motorists who are Muslims to ensure that they take sufficient rest at home after the morning foods to avoid dozing off on the wheels,’’ he said.

Iyanda advised them to schedule their journeys in such a way that they would be in a hurry to return home to break their fasting.

The unit commander cautioned them against flouting any traffic rules and regulations that could to unnecessary loss of lives.(NAN)

