The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists who are Muslims to always drive with caution while returning home to break their Ramadan fasting in order to minimise crashes on the highways.

Taofiq Iyanda, the FRSC Sagamu Unit Commander in Ogun, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Sagamu.

Iyanda said that the warning had become necessary during the Ramadan so as to reduce mishaps on the roads .

“It is only the living that can serve God by fasting and rendering prayers to him,’’ he said.

The unit commander enjoined motorists who are Muslims to endeavour to rest after taking their early morning food so that they would not dose off while driving.

“The FRSC wants to urge motorists who are Muslims to ensure that they take sufficient rest at home after the morning foods to avoid dozing off on the wheels,’’ he said.

Iyanda advised them to schedule their journeys in such a way that they would not be in a hurry to return home to break their fasting.

The unit commander cautioned them against flouting any traffic rules and regulations that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.(NAN)

